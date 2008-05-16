Creative unveils Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium range

Creative has announced the latest version of its popular X-Fi Sound Blaster sound cards – with the PCI Express Titianium.

Creative is producing two different models – the Champion and the Professional series, with the former offering an external I/O drive for easier headphone connection through the front drive bays.

The PCI Express Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty range features Dolby Digital live encoding for single cable connection to home theatre systems, accelerated audio for a top gaming experience, EAX 5.0 effects and 3D positional audio.

“Audio plays a huge factor in professional gaming, where every competitive advantage can make the difference between winning and losing,” said Jonathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, the legendary gamer whose name adorns the range.

“The Sound Blaster X-Fi Fatal1ty edition sound cards significantly enhance any professional gaming rig, enabling us to hear what we can’t see and perform at our highest level.”

Features: