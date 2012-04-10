Raspberry Pi passes compliance testing, will begin shipping imminently

The £22 Raspberry Pi computer will reach the first pre-order customers within 10 days, after the pocket-sized PC cleared CE tests.

The bare-bones computer, Linux-based computer which simply plugs into a monitor and keyboard is hoping to revolutionise computing in schools, by helping children learn programming.

The simple, credit card sized machine features just two USB ports, an SD card slot, a 700GHz processor and 256MB of RAM. There's also a GPU capable of displaying full HD video.

The device has now passed the last remaining hurdle, the Conformité Européenne (CE) tests, and will be in the post for eager buyers within days.

No hardware modifications

On the company's official blog Liz Upton wrote: "We just received confirmation that the Raspberry Pi has passed EMC testing without requiring any hardware modifications.

"There is still a mountain of paperwork for us to sign, and that then has to be looked over by RS Components and element14/Premier Farnell; but that's a piece of cake compared to what we've been doing all week."

When asked about potential delivery dates, Upton wrote: "At my most pessimistic, and bearing in mind that it's a Bank Holiday, I'd say 7-10 days."

The Raspberry Pi has also passed compliance testing in the United States, Canada and Australia so it's full-steam ahead.

An even lower priced £16 ($25) Model A version of the device is yet to go into production, while pre-orders for Model B have completely sold out.

Via: WSJ, TechSpot