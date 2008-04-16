Psystar OS X saga continues, will fight Apple

After Psystar.com was shut down on Monday for allegedly breaking Apple's software license agreement and selling Mac OS X on its own brand of desktops, the site is online once again. And it's ready to confront Steve Jobs.

Apple's software license agreement prohibits third-party installations of Mac OS X on non-Apple hardware. But speaking to InformationWeek, an employee identified only as Robert said Psystar believes the agreement is a violation of US antitrust laws, and the company has the right to sell its own hardware running Apple's popular OS.

Psystar says what if?

"What if Microsoft said you could only install Windows on Dell computers?" Robert asked the publication. "What if Honda said that, after you buy their car, you could only drive it on the roads they said you could?"

Psystar seems more than willing to bring the matter to court. It believes Apple's practices are indicative of a company that is both anti-competitive and seeking to create an environment that is hostile to outside firms.

Apple has yet to comment on the Psystar situation, but will likely challenge any attempt by the online retailer to continue selling its OS on unauthorised hardware. Look for much more on this as further details emerge.