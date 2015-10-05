This label will help you differentiate between 4K HDMI cables and counterfeits

If your organization is looking into buying a suite of HDMI cables that can display 4K content, the search just got a lot easier.

HDMI Licensing, the organization responsible for overseeing the HDMI standard, has developed a certification for HDMI cables specifically designed to transmit Ultra HD content. The Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program will provide HDMI cable manufacturers with a standard designed to weed out cables that are 4K-capable versus counterfeit products.

Those cables that pass inspection will be labeled as Premium HDMI certified, thus providing businesses and consumers proof that the newly purchased cables can stream UHD content.

How it works

Cables will be tested at HDMI Licensing's authorized testing center, where each cable will be required to reliably support the 18Gbps standard for HDMI 2.0 cables. Additionally, the cables will be required to provide a minimum standard for interference with mobile device wireless signals.

Manufacturers whose cables pass the test can slap the Premium HDMI Cables Certification Program label on their products in order to differentiate themselves from cables that don't meet the 4K standard.

HDMI Licensing has also created a mobile app that enables buyers to scan the label of HDMI cables to determine if they are Premium HDMI certified.