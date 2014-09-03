Samsung launches an ultra high-def monitor for designers

Samsung has unveiled a a 31.5-inch UHD desktop monitor built to support a 3840 x 2160 resolution. The UD970 features 8.1 million pixels, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

The monitor is built for graphic designers, photographers, videographers and other professionals for whom color accuracy and image quality is key. The UD970 offers 10-bit color support that can display more than one billion colors. The display meets 100% of sRGB and 99.5% of Adobe RGB specifications and can calibrate between 11 different color space settings on 16-bit hardware.

For a team of video editors looking to create content across multiple geographic locations, the ability to perfectly pinpoint exactly which blue the sky should be and which white the clouds should be is crucial.

The UD970 features a "Picture By Picture" function that enables users to split the monitor's display into two or four quadrants to display unique video signals. Users can also adjust the display height, and tilt and rotate the screen from standard horizontal wide-screen to vertical portrait display.

Specs

The display features one Dual Link DVI, two 1.2-inch Display Ports, one 1.4-inch HDMI input, a headphone jack and five USB 3.0 hubs. The monitor will be available worldwide by the end of the month. It will cost approximately $1,999.99 (about £1,200 or AU$2,150).