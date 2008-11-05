Gadget gets us walking, saving on taxi fares

If you happen to be in Japan and constantly fretting over the high cost of taxis there, then a tiny plastic gadget might just deliver peace of mind this winter.

Happinet's ¥2,079 (£13) Taxi Walk is a belt-style pedometer that measures how far you've walked in any given period and converts it into the equivalent taxi fare.

It all adds up

Naturally, the idea is that next time you fancy a ride in a hackney carriage you should set off on foot instead and then gloat at how much you've saved when you reach your destination.

Happinet's plan to appeal to people who value money above health is all well and good, but what about factoring in the wear and tear on shoe leather too, eh?