ZipRecruiter review

ZipRecruiter may be able to use but it lacks many of the features available on other job sites. As a result, it's best for basic job searches and you'll need to look elsewhere if you want to improve your resume or network with others.

ZipRecruiter aims to provide one of the fastest, broadest, and simplest job-hunting experiences online, and that means it’s got a straightforward and effective design alongside free access.

It’s one of the easiest job sites to use, which makes it a great option if you’re just starting your journey in the world of work or if you’re not confident with online job-hunting, or with using computers.

Features

You’ll see what we mean if you start a job search on ZipRecruiter. Put your preferred terms into the search box, add your location and specify a distance, and you’ll get a list of results that will be familiar to anyone who’s used Google or any other kind of search engine.

It’s a smart, simple design that means you can see loads of jobs quickly. ZipRecruiter displays the job title, the employer, and the location immediately, and it shows you when the job’s posting date and the first line of the job description.

If you click on a job that looks ideal, you’ll either open a ZipRecruiter page with more information or the job listing on another site.

If a full listing is available on ZipRecruiter then you’ll be able to see the full job description alongside other jobs available at those companies, but this site doesn’t list salary information unless that data was in the original job description. If you want to apply and the potential employer has made use of the Quick Apply feature, you’re in luck - you’ll be able to submit your application in a couple of clicks. If not, you’ll have to visit the third-party site where the position was originally listed.

Elsewhere, ZipRecruiter has an extensive profile section – you can easily display your work and education history, a short biography and a photograph, and you can list your social networks and upload your CV. There are options to list professional certifications and skills, too, and employers can message you directly.

As usual, you can save job listings and set up email alerts for your preferred terms and positions. ZipRecruiter also has an app, so you can keep searching for jobs when you’re away from your PC or laptop.

ZipRecruiter’s ease of use and huge jobs database are its undoubted strengths, but this simple site also has several weaknesses.

You can’t apply as many filters as you can on other sites which means you’ve either got to sift through loads of results or know exactly what you’re searching for before you begin. Job listings don’t have an abundance of information here, either, so you’ll undoubtedly find more detail elsewhere. And, as ever, look out for outdated listings, scams and spam positions on any site that scrapes job postings from third-party sources.

ZipRecruiter also doesn’t have many of the features you can find on other free and affordable job sites. There aren’t skills assessments, resume reviewing options or articles to read, and there’s no social networking element.

Final verdict

ZipRecruiter is one of the simpler and more straightforward job sites on the web – it’s essentially a search engine for job positions that have been listed elsewhere.

It’s certainly good at collating job listings, with a huge database of positions available at all times, and it’s easy to browse listings, open adverts and see basic information without breaking a sweat. It’s easy to apply, too, if the employer has made that feature available. The site also has a good profile section, which means that recruiters and employers can quickly see everything they need to know about potential candidates.

This free, straightforward site lacks the data and features you’ll find elsewhere, though. ZipRecruiter is worth using if you want to access loads of listings quickly or if you already know what you’re looking for, but its basic design means that plenty of rivals are more helpful.