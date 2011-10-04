If you take your PC gaming as seriously as a sport then you want the best equipment to give you a competitive edge. A high-quality gaming mouse is as important to a professional gamer as an expensive racquet is to a tennis player.

SteelSeries has been steadily making its name as a specialist in PC gaming peripherals. The new Sensei gaming mouse has obviously had a lot of care and attention lavished on it to make it an excellent tool in a serious PC gamer's arsenal.

With a reflective metallic painted coat and amber lights that glow from within, the SteelSeries Sensei Pro Grade Laser Mouse certainly looks the part.

The metallic coating can be quite misleading, however. The mouse has a lightweight feel that can at first feel rather insubstantial. If you often use weights to hold down your mouse while gaming, then this isn't going to be for you.

The light weight and high DPI of the mouse makes it incredibly speedy and responsive. Even better, you can alter the settings of the mouse via the built-in LCD menu and save the settings as a profile. You can save a number of profiles – or download ones made by professionals – and quickly and easily switch between them.

The SteelSeries Sensei Pro Grade Laser Mouse also includes features such as the SteelSeries FreeMove and ExactSense features that tweak the mouse to be even more responsive.

Verdict

For quick-moving first person shooters in particular, this is a great choice of gaming mouse.