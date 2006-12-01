Evesham External 2.5in HDD 100GB

Whenever a need to back up data arises, you can plug an external drive such as this into a spare USB port, and move your data quickly.

You don't have to hunt for a spare power socket and the device is lighter and less bulky than a 3.5in equivalent. Our testing software lives on such a device, and our hardware testers would find their tasks more difficult without it.

Evesham's 100GB drive ticks all these boxes, and offers a capacity greater than many similar products, although being 2.5in it has far less bang for your buck than 3.5in internal drives. Still, Evesham hasn't created a visual monstrosity; it has a shiny metallic case with a blue activity LED on the front.

Sadly, the transfer speeds weren't great, letting down what would otherwise be a superb hard drive. However, all 2.5in disks spin at a slower rate than their larger relatives, so this to be expected - bear this in mind when buying.