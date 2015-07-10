The LG Minibeam PH300 is a perfectly capable little projector for the business user on the go. If great picture quality in a small package is what you're looking for, this little guy fits the bill.

If you find yourself giving presentations while on the road often, the LG Minibeam PH300 ($449, £290, AU$603) may be worth looking into. Competing in the same space as other small projectors such as the $400 (£270, AU$530) ZTE SPro and the $599 (£385.24, AU$738.45) Epson EX7235 Pro, the compact LG PH300 packs a capable number of ports, a decent LED lamp, and a built-in battery rated for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge.

If your main concerns in a projector are connectivity options, you may be better served with the previously mentioned Wifi-capable Epson EX7235 Pro or the ZTE SPro, which packs Android on board. However, from a portability standpoint, the LG Minibeam PH300 competes quite well. Although a bit bigger than the ZTE, the LG offers a similar spec sheet, and it's much, much smaller than the Epson Pro.

Whether you're making this purchase to view crisp images, or to transport your presentation across state lines, the LG Minibeam should suit your needs.

Design

The LG Minibeam PH300 features a brown and white color scheme that should look familiar if you've used LG products in the past. The colors certainly help the device stand out in a market full of black boxes, but they're unassuming enough to make sure the device itself doesn't become too much of a distraction.

If your main concerns in a projector are connectivity options, you may be better served with the previously mentioned Epson or the ZTE SPro, which packs Android on board. However, from a portability standpoint, the LG Minibeam PH300 competes quite well, coming in at 4.4 x 2.5 x 3.4 inches (112 x 64 x 85mm) at the front, and weighing in at just 15.2 ounces (431 grams).

For comparison, the ZTE SPro is comparable at 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.1-inch (120.6mm x 120.6mm x 28.5mm), but weighs slightly less than the LG PH300 at 14.1 ounces (400 grams). The Epson EX7235 Pro, on the other hand, is quite a bit bulkier at 5.29 pounds (2.68 Kg) and measuring 11.7 x 9.0 x 3.0 inches (297.2 X 228.6 X 76.2mm).

Moving on to the materials, the case is largely plastic with the obvious exception of the ports on the back. The construction feels sturdy enough to hold up under repeated journeys in whatever bag you may be carrying around. One concern I have is that the largely white exterior may pick up some scuffs along the way, and we really wish LG would include a carrying sleeve or case in the box to address this.