Sundar Pichai is now the CEO of Google

Now-former Google CEO Larry Page has announced that Sundar Pichai, lead on the search firm's internet and mobile product development, has been appointed to CEO. Page will take on the role of CEO of Alphabet, the new holdings company for Google and its subsidiary projects.

Before this announcement, Pichai oversaw several – nearly if not all – of Google's core teams, including Chrome, Android, Search, Maps, Google+ and more. And that essentially continues moving forward, only with a more deserving title of his service to the company.

The change comes amid what Page clearly feels is a necessary shift for Google. While Page will carry on running the show as CEO of Alphabet, the newly established holdings company aimed to better handle all of Google's recent developments and side projects, Pichai will handle the core of its business.

Page and newly-named Alphabet president Sergey Brin will appoint CEOs to head up the other "companies" within, like Google's X robotics lab, its Calico Labs aimed at finding a way to reverse aging and Wing, the company's drone delivery development project among many others.

The best man for the job

Pichai has been climbing up the ladder at Google ever since he joined the company way back in 2004. And his development within and contributions to the company have clearly not gone unnoticed.

"Sundar has been saying the things I would have said (and sometimes better!) for quite some time now, and I've been tremendously enjoying our work together," Page wrote before dropping the announcement bomb. "He has really stepped up since October of last year, when he took on product and engineering responsibility for our Internet businesses. Sergey and I have been super excited about his progress and dedication to the company."

With a slimmed down Google – thanks to Alphabet – it appears that Pichai's remit will not change much, but will be all the more important to this new company's foundation. Remember when Pichai was thought to be in the running for new(ish) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's job?