Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

The last day of the working week for most of us kicks off with the news that Dell has taken the covers off its Eee PC killer, which it calls … the Dell E.

As revealed by Engadget, the new netbook-class PC (do we have to use that name for these ultralights?) will start at $299 (£150) for a version with an 8.9-inch screen.

Air killer too?

A larger 12.1-inch model called the E-Slim will appear in September, a month after the low-end E, with a 2cm-thick case that’s sure to turn heads.

Lastly, all models will come with the option of either an unspecified Linux installation or Windows XP, and there will be different builds of each machine according to what tasks the user has in mind.

Nostalgic gaming

Away from low-end PCs, the world of DS gaming now has a very low-tech method for sharing game levels thanks to a new title from D3Publisher called Bangai-O Spirits.

The old-school 2D scroller uses neither barcodes nor Wi-Fi for transferring game data to another DS, but instead uses audio recordings like the tones sent down old dial-up modems.

Players can either play the tones direct from DS to DS or can record them and share them online or in an email. We’re not sure why, but we like their style.

Where’s my mobile?

And finally… The Guardian brings us word from Spain of two children there who are being treated for addiction to their mobile phones.

According to the report, the two, aged 12 and 13, became so attached to their phones they couldn’t do anything without having the devices to hand.

A doctor treating them at a mental health centre in northeast Spain said: “They both showed disturbed behaviour and this exhibited itself in failure at school. They both had serious difficulties leading normal lives."

