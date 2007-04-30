Slingbox now available for Macs

SlingMedia has finally released the Mac version of its SlingPlayer place-shifting device. Originally promised last summer, SlingPlayer for Mac 1.0 is now available as a free download. Any previous beta versions of the program expire tomorrow so you'd better be quick to download the full version.

The SlingPlayer displays any video source the Slingbox TV-over-the-internet device is tuned to on your computer. It works with a connected Apple TV unit, DVD player, set-top box, VCR, or its own, integrated Freeview receiver.

The software gives you full control over the Slingbox from anywhere in the world, as long as you're connected to the internet.

SlingPlayer for Mac supports all three types of Slingbox hardware, which all stream TV content to your computer or mobile device. There is a basic Slingbox device that lets you watch basic cable programming. The Slingbox AV lets you watch and control digital cable, satellite or DVR programming. And Slingbox Pro lets you configure up to four home cinema devices.

Since the launch of the Slingbox last year, SlingMedia has released versions for Windows, Windows Mobile, and Symbian. A Palm version is available in the US only.