Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection could arrive on PC sooner than we hoped

Audio player loading…

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will arrive on the PC in June, if a hastily retracted leak turns out to be on the money.

As PC Gamer reports, the release date of the collection was spotted in a blog post about the biggest upcoming titles on the Epic Games Store, and it’s apparently due on June 20, 2022 – unless that’s a mistake.

The date has since been removed from that post, mind you, so that could indicate it was an error of some kind – perhaps a placeholder date – or equally it might be bang-on and accidentally aired, with Epic removing it as damage control.

Previously, the actual product listing for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the store said that it was “coming soon”, and didn’t have that June date added, but now the blog post also simply states that it’s due “soon”.

If June 20 turns out to be correct, it means we have less than two months to wait for the collection to debut on PC.

Analysis: Uncharted territory for the PC this summer, surely?

Of course, we must bear all the caveats mentioned above firmly in mind, but this is potentially good news, seeing as a previously rumored release date was mid-July (as spotted in the Steam API). June 20 would be the best part of a month earlier, but whatever the case, it looks like we’ll most probably see Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC at some point this summer.

This is far from the only big-hitting PlayStation franchise to debut on PC in recent history, of course, and we’ve seen the likes of Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and of course God of War being ported across most recently. The latter in particular is an excellent effort on PC, and brings forth all manner of goodies, including some fundamental improvements to the nuts-and-bolts of the game.