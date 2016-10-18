This PlayStation VR charging station shows off your new headset like a trophy

There’s no getting around the fact that a full PlayStation VR setup contains a lot of different components.

As well as the headset itself, you’ve got two motion controllers, not to mention the system’s main DualShock 4 gamepad.

But with just two USB ports on the front of the console, it’s impossible to charge everything at once, and even more difficult if you have the headset connected at the same time.

Standing ovation

What you need is some sort of charging/stand hybrid, like this one from BD&A.

The headset itself sits on top in pride of place, while both Move controllers and a DualShock are able to dock and charge beneath it.

It doesn’t look like the most compact solution in the world, but if you’re keen to show off your expensive new piece of technology then this seems like an excellent way of doing so.