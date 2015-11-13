Want to help Microsoft develop Office 2016? Join the new Insider program

Want to stay in the know on the latest developments for Microsoft Office 2016? You can now join an Insider test program that will give you access to new features and updates ahead of their general release.

The Insider program, which is similar to Windows preview builds, enables you to provide Microsoft with feedback about its productivity suite as it tests out new apps and tools. Your feedback will help Microsoft to develop and tweak the product before it becomes available to the public.

The program is only available to Windows, Windows Mobile and Android users, but a program specifically designed for Mac users is in the works, according to Microsoft.

The community hub

Another aspect of the Insider program is a community portal that enables you to discuss (and argue) about Office 2016. Don't like the interface? Let the community know. Want Microsoft to develop a new app? Crowdsource your idea with other Insiders.

Only Office 365 customers have access to the Insider program. However, Office 365 business users can access a similar program by opting into Office 365 First Release.

About Office 2016

Office 2016 was released in September. New features include co-authoring for desktop versions of Word, PowerPoint and OneNote, as well as Skype in-app integration.

As it did with Windows, Microsoft has made Office 2016 updates mandatory for users. All Office updates will automatically download and install in the background with no available opt-outs for users.

The Office 2016 Insider program gives you the opportunity to have your say about what these updates will look like prior to the download's arrival.

