Oracle snaps up TOA technologies for SaaS field service

Oracle has announced the acquisition of TOA technologies, adding the latter's product portfolio to its own. In due time, it will be absorbed into Oracle's Customer Experience cloud and Oracle ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions.

The 11-year old TOA is based in Cleveland, Ohio and employs 500 people. It offers solutions for enterprises of all size and complexities; its three products are ETA direct (professional and enterprise) as well as ETA workforce.

Oracle acknowledged TOA's leadership in what it calls "cloud-based field service solutions that optimize the last mile of customer service for enterprises by coordinating and managing activities between dispatchers, mobile employees and their customers."

Altogether, TOA manages 120 million service events and counts brands such as E.ON, Telefonica, Virgin Media and Vodafone amongst its customers.

The acquisition appears to be targeted at Salesforce.com, which counts TOA as one of its key partners. Buying TOA means that Oracle now has access to a number of Salesforce.com customers who might be encouraged to move away from the latter.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close later this year.