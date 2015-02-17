Office for iOS finally supports iCloud integration

Office for iOS users can now benefit from Apple iCloud integration after a new update added the ability to use another storage option with the popular productivity apps.

The decision is a big one for Apple users as it eliminates the need for an Office 365 subscription to access the most basic features with the more advanced features still only accessible for users that have a subscription including OneDrive storage.

Before it was only possible to use either OneDrive or DropBox, although as you might expect it's nowhere near as easy to actually find the option to save to iCloud as it is hidden within the More tab that appears once you click to open or save a file, although you still cannot save user created documents to iCloud.

Office and iWork go head-to-head

Microsoft's decision to add iCloud to its iOS productivity suite comes a matter of days after Apple took its cross-platform aspirations to the next level by opening up iWork, which includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote, to everyone.

Right now Office for iOS users can both save and edit documents for free by creating a new account with transactions within the app itself allowing you to upgrade to an Office 365 subscription that starts at £5.99 ($6.99, or AU$9.00) per month for one PC of Mac, one tablet and one smartphone plus 1TB of OneDrive storage.