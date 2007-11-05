Today's new launches (5th Nov)

Trending
 

Windows Home Server (at last)

After announcing its Windows Home Server idea at CES in January, Microsoft has now announced that the HP MediaSmart Server is now available for pre-ordering. Effectively a giant NAS with Windows-friendly streaming software, the UK availability of the MediaSmart Server is pegged for December.

F7012A digital photo frame

Every digital home should have a digital photo frame. Once viewed as a pointless product, price drops have made them all the rage. The F7012A offers a 7-inch frame, USB connector and memory card slot - handy as the onboard RAM can only hold 15 pictures. It costs £48.

