Paving the way for Terabit Ethernet

The demand for larger, higher-performing storage solutions and enthusiasm for new Ethernet technologies such as RDMA and NVMe-over-Fabrics is driving the adoption of high speed Ethernet in the modern data centre. 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10 GbE) is now the dominant interconnect for server class adapters, and 40 GbE was quickly introduced to push the envelope by combining four lanes of 10GbE traffic. This finally evolved into the 25/50/100GbE standard which uses 25 Gigabit lanes. Networks are now using a mixture of all speeds 10/25/40/50/100GbE, with 100GbE links at the core, 50 and 25 GbE towards the edge.

The ability to mix and match speeds, designing pathways to give them as much power they need and balancing across the data centre from the core to the edge, is driving the rapid adoption of the 25/50/100GbE standard. Newer technologies such as RDMA open up new opportunities for businesses to use NICs and Network-Attached Storage (NAS) with deterministic latency to handle workloads that in the past would have to be done by more expensive Storage-Area-Networks (SAN) using Fibre Channel adapters that need more specialised support. More recently, we are seeing NVMe-Over-Fabrics, which uses RDMA transport to share bleeding-edge NVMe technology over a storage fabric. 100GbE NICs with RDMA opened the door for NVMe storage fabrics that are achieving the fastest throughput on the market today. These previously unthinkable levels of speed and reliability allow businesses to do more with their data than ever before.