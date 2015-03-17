HP aims to drive down storage costs for mid-sized companies

HP wants to deliver substantial cost savings to mid-size companies through three storage offerings targeting all manner of different firms in the SMB space.

The three new products come in the form of a hybrid flash array, scalable backup and network attached storage (NAS) with costs not rising despite the sizable increase in both storage capacity and power across the range.

HP StoreVirtual 4335 is a hybrid flash array that uses the latest SSDs and adaptive optimization tiering functionality to bring 12 times the performance with over 90% power and footprint savings per 2-node cluster. This is compared to a spinning disk configuration, of course.

The new array is compatible with and shares the same management experience as other StoreVirtual-based solutions. Plus, there is even a 2-node HP StoreVirtual 4335 Hybrid SAN bundle specially priced to deliver 30% in savings.

Back, back, back it up

For those in need of a backup solution, HP StoreOnce 2900 provides customers a scalable, entry-level product with twice the capacity and 30% better performance than comparable systems at a 23% lower cost. Customers can start off small and grow to 31.5TB of usable capacity in a space-saving 2U footprint, and it is fully compatible with HP StoreOnce Recovery Manager Central.

Customers within smaller operations wanting a software-defined backup appliance can pick up the HP StoreOnce Virtual Storage Appliance (VSA). This product can be run within a virtual machine without the need to buy additional hardware, and the free 1TB StoreOnce VSA is available from March 23.

What does each cost?

Lastly the StoreEasy 1450, 1650 and 1850 family of NAS devices based on ProLiant Gen9 servers offer 56% more capacity at a 20% lower cost. Better yet, the devices support 25 times faster RAID rebuilds plus have disaster recovery options to reduce data loss risks. HP has also combined StoreEasy and LiveVault TurboRestore to enable easy deployment of a hybrid cloud backup.

StoreOnce 2900 is available later this month starting at €23,490 (around £16,896, $24,948 or AU$32,674), the StoreVirtual 4335 bundle starts at $59,000 (around £39,978, or AU$77,291) and is out there now. Finally, the StoreEasy family starts at €5,090 (around £3,663, $5,405 or AU$7,078), and all are available March 30.