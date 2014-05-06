Microsoft may stall Surface Mini release date till June

Mere hours after one report said Microsoft's Surface Mini will arrive this month, another crops up to push our expectations back a few weeks.

Microsoft has a press event scheduled for May 20, and while it's not clear exactly what will be announced there, the Surface branding on the invitation and other clues suggest it's time for the Surface Mini.

But will the smaller Surface tablet go on sale that day as well?

On the contrary, Neowin claims, having spoken with mysterious sources. Instead, the Surface Mini release date will actually go down in June.

OneNote to rule them all

The Surface Mini will reportedly come with a stylus, and interestingly it's said to be all but ready to launch, waiting only on an official unveiling from Microsoft.

It's also supposed to be the ultimate tablet for note-taking, according to previous reports.

That tidbit came with speculation that Microsoft's OneNote app might have special functionality on the Surface Mini, and now Neowin says that OneNote will in fact be "baked deep into the platform," though it's not yet clear exactly how.

This report also reiterates that the new Surface Mini will be around 8 inches and ARM-based with Windows RT. It won't have a kickstand built-in but will have covers and cases with stands.

We'll know in a couple of weeks whether all these whispers and murmurs pan out, but until then expect these reports to keep popping up.