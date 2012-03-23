New iPad on eBay is cheapest in the UK

Popular auction site eBay is selling the new iPad cheaper than any other retailer in the UK, courtesy of Ebuyer Express.

You can pick up the new iPad 3 for £20 less than the recommend retail price, making the 16GB Wi-Fi only model £379.99 - the lowest price for the tablet in the UK.

Apple has seen its third generation tablet fly off the shelves, shifting 3 million units in the first 72 hours of the new iPad going on sale last Friday.

More where that came from

Those sales came from just a nine countries where the new iPad was initially released including the UK, USA, Canada, Japan and Australia.

From today, Apple hungry customers in 25 more countries will be able to purchase the new iPad including those in; Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

If you're still unsure whether to part with your hard-earned cash, check out our new iPad 3 review for an in-depth look at Apple's latest tablet.