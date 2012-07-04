Bill Gates: Apple may need to create Surface-like device

Surface is the hybrid solution Apple may have to follow, says Bill Gates

Microsoft legend-turned-philanthropist Bill Gates says that the company's new Surface tablet succeeds where the iPad fails as a full PC/tablet hybrid device.

Making rare comments on tech-related matters Gates said there's "a strong possibility" that Apple will have to change tact to ensure the iPad can match the Surface's "exciting form factor."

Gates told the Charlie Rose Show in the US that the Surface proves that there's no need to compromise between owning a tablet or a PC or both.

"You don't have to make a compromise. You can have everything you like about a tablet and everything you like about a PC all in one device. And so that should change the way people look at things."

Apple has so far brushed aside speculation that it'll produce a MacBook-iPad hybrid, with Tim Cook suggesting such a device would be akin to a 'toaster-fridge'.

Steve did it better

Gates also commented on how Steve Jobs was able to find success with the tablet where Microsoft had failed with its earlier efforts.

He said that Microsoft came on the scene "way too early," while Apple had better timing and put together a better package than his company was able to.

Gates did concede that Steve Jobs "did some things better than I did."

Via: MacWorld