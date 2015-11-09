The ruggedized Panasonic Toughbook 20 can survive 6-foot drops and crazy heat

If you're interested in hybrid laptops, but you want something more durable than the standard 2-in-1, Panasonic has got you covered.

The new Panasonic Toughbook 20 is a ruggedized Windows 10-based hybrid laptop meant to withstand military-grade conditions. The Toughbook, which is only 3.9 pounds (1.76kg), runs on the new Intel Core M5 vPro processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Toughbook is MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65 certified, which means it can take a pounding from the elements, including 72-inch drops and temperatures as high as 60-degrees Celsius (140-degrees Fahrenheit).

What else?

But that's not all: the Toughbook comes with a 10.1-inch, 1920x1080 resolution touchscreen that's housed in a magnesium alloy chassis that can be locked and unlocked to secure your data. The chassis also comes with port covers and a raised bezel so that you don't have to worry about dust and water getting inside the hardware, or about dropping it flat onto the screen.

To ensure continuous ease of use regardless of your task, the Toughbook comes with a built-in handle that can also be used as a kickstand. Unfortunately, the Toughbook starts with only 128GB of storage, but it can be configured to include 512GB, as well as neat add-ons like a true serial port, a magstripe reader, a 1D/2D capable barcode reader, dedicated GPS and 4G LTE. It can also be downgraded to Windows 7, should your organization desire the older operating system.

In order to guarantee that the Toughbook doesn't overheat, or get too cold, the hybrid comes with a Solid State Drive heater. It is immediately unclear how long the battery will run, but users should be happy to hear that the Toughbook's battery can be hot-swapped, so you can toss in a new, fully-charged battery without powering the hybrid down.

The Toughpad will be available in February for $3,099 (£2,050, AU$4,400).