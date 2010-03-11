The Internet up for Nobel Peace Prize

The internet is up for this year's Nobel Peace Prize

The internet is up for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The internet is among 237 individuals and organisations nominated for the prize, advocated by the Italian version of Wired magazine for advancing "dialogue, debate and consensus".

Last year's prize of 10m Swedish kronor ($1.4m) was awarded to US President Barack Obama.

Geir Lundestad, Director of the Nobel Institute, told BBC News that they had received thousands of nominations this year.

"Some were nominated by one person, others by 10, others by 100," he said.

OLPC founder backs nomination

The nomination for the internet is also supported by the founder of the $100 OLPC project Nicholas Negroponte.

"The announcement of this year's laureate will be made on the 8 October," Mr Lundestad said. "The prize amount is very likely be the same as in recent years."

It is still unclear who will pick up the prize (and prize fund) should 'the internet' win this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Via BBC