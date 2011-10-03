PlayStation Vita launch apps detailed

The apps that will come installed on the PlayStation Vita for its UK launch have been detailed on the official PS blog.

Adam Grant, the European product manager, has described the launch apps and given a little detail about each.

The PlayStation Vita may not have a UK release date as yet, but that's not stemmed the interest in the handheld console.

Apps-a-loutely

As well as giving a first glimpse at the box you'll be getting your Vita in, the blog post detailed the series of apps the device will come pre-loaded with.

They are Welcome Park – an interactive introduction to the PS Vita Party – which allows in-game chat, group messaging, photos, "Near" (a location-based gaming network),Trophies, Music, Friends and, of course a browser.

Inevitably, the PlayStation Store gets its own application to enable you to spend your hard earned cash with Sony.

You can check out all about the handheld in our extensive PS Vita review feature or check out our video below:

Via CVG