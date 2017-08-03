Download of the day – Sort the Court

Who needs separation of powers? In Sort the Court, your word as ruler is final – as long as it's either yes or no.

You're in charge of your kingdom's purse strings, and must manage them carefully to balance the happiness of the people with the need for cash to keep your population growing. Citizens and visitors will visit throughout the day with requests and offers of help, and it's your choice whether to accept or deny each one. Take care – a bad choice can have consequences later!

Sort the Court is playable in your browser, or as a downloadable desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Download here or play online: Sort the Court

