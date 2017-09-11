Download of the day – Grow

Grow is a lovely indie platform game with a gameplay mechanic reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland.

The game's protagonist is a crow wearing a rather natty knitted sweater, who must venture across a wintry landscape to safety. He faces various challenges along the way, which can be overcome by eating either mushrooms to apples.

Mushrooms make him grow, making high ledges and hills accessible, while apples make him shrink small enough to pass through tiny hidden doorways. Scoffing multiple apples or mushrooms magnifies the effect.

It's worth downloading for the charming artwork alone, so give it a try.

Download here: Grow

