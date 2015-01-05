Lenovo introduces new additions to its ThinkPad fleet

Lenovo has unveiled the latest additions to its ThinkPad product suite. Among the new products is the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs only 2.9 pounds, the lightest ever for the business ultrabook category.

Other new products include the ThinkVision X24 monitor, the ThinkPad stack and seven ThinkPad ultrabooks that range in price from $1,149 (£672, AU$1223) to $599 (£399, AU$799).

Consumers have purchased more than 100 million ThinkPad units since the line was launched in 1992.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The third-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a 14-inch, 2.9 pound ultrabook built with a rugged carbon-forged chassis that houses a 5th generation Intel core processor and a full HD 1920x1080p resolution monitor (for the standard version). Upgrades can be purchased to boost the monitor to Quad HD 2560x1440 touchscreen functionality.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a VGA connector, and a mini display port. Its battery operates at 50 watts per hour (the MacBook Pro runs at 95 watts per hour for reference). Storage options range from 128/180/256/360 SSD.

Users will appreciate the ThinkPad X1's gorgeous display (especially if you upgrade), and connectivity won't be an issue, but 50 watts per hour isn't going to win any competitions with regards to battery life. At $1249 (£1150, AU$1,433), you might want more bang for your buck.

Lenovo ThinkPad X250

The 12.5-inch, 2.88-pound X250 offers a full HD touchscreen display, also with a fifth generation Intel Core processor and 256GB of SSD Opal 2 storage. It comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a mini display port and a VGA connector.

The X250 features dual batteries than run at up to 95.5 watts per hour all-in for the most powerful model.

The X250 is super-thin at 0.79 inches so it's easily stashable. Unfortunately, the lack of connections won't offer much more of value, especially at $1,149 (about £672, AU$1223).

Lenovo ThinkPad T450 and T550

ThinkPad T450S

At 14 inches and 3.5 pounds, the T450S offers as much as 1 terabyte of storage, a full HD monitor, three USB 3.0 ports, a mini display port and a VGA connector. Like the X250, the T450S offers dual batteries than run at up to 95.5 watts per hour all-in for the most powerful model. It will cost $1,099 (£705, AU$1350).

The T450 and T550 are 14- and 15-inch ultrabooks that weigh 4 and 5 pounds, respectively. While the T450 only features a full HD display, the T550 cracks 3K at 2880x1620. An upgraded T550 model also includes touchscreen functionality. Both models run on Intel i5 processors and run at up to 95.5 watts per hour all-in for the most powerful models. They will cost $849 (£520, AU$905) and $999 (about £610, AU$1,065), respectively.

The T450

The T550

ThinkPad notebooks

For notebook lovers, Lenovo has also unveiled the L450 and E450 and E550 models. Unlike the other models in the ThinkPad series, the E450 and E550 notebooks only have one 48 watt per hour battery. The L450 has one removable battery that can vary in wattage from 23.5 to 72 watts per hour.

The L450, which costs $699 (£450, AU$850), weighs 4.25 pounds. The E450 and E550 weigh 4 pounds and 5.2 pounds, respectively and start at $599 (£399, AU$799).

The L450

The E450

ThinkVision X24

The 0.30-inch thin ThinkVision X24 monitor packs 1920x1080 resolution into a 23.8 inch panel. It features DisplayPort and HDMI digital connectivity.

It will be available for $249 (£156, AU$306) in May.

ThinkPad Stack

The ThinkPad Stack combines a Bluetooth Speaker $89.99 (£57.75, $AU111), Power Bank $49.99 (£57.75, AU$61), and Wireless Access Point & 1 TB Hard Drive Kit ($199.99, £128, $AU246) into one ultimate computing station.

You can mix and match each of these devices or purchase them all as one unit, depending on your needs. It will be available in April.

