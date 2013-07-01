Konica Minolta releases bizhub 185

Konica Minolta has released the bizhub 185 for simple black and white printing and scanning in a small office.

The company is pitching the bizhub 185 as device for straightforward tasks such as printing invoices and copying price lists, but is playing up a handful of features to emphasise usability and green credentials.

Konica Minolta says the machine has the flexibility to handle different paper formats and weights, and includes an intuitive control panel on a backlit LCD screen, along with an LED status display and error status indicator.

A TWAIN scanning feature makes it possible to archive documents for quick access and reprinting, and a Simitri HD polymerised toner is claimed to reduce carbon-dioxide production in printing by 40%.

Energy efficient

The bizhub 185 also has the Energy Star label for reduced environmental impact.

Print speeds hit 18 copies per minute for A4 and nine for A3 at a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, with a warm-up time of approximately 29 seconds. Scan resolution is also 600 x 600 dpi.