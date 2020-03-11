Moz Pro review

Moz Pro is an excellent subscription for any business that wants to take a more proactive approach to SEO marketing.

Formerly known as SEOmoz, Moz has become one of the top SEO tools since its founding in 2004. Moz Pro, the site’s monthly subscription, includes a wide range of features designed to facilitate more effective SEO campaigns and improve your digital marketing results.

Moz includes an incredibly robust set of features, so other services may be easier to understand for companies new to SEO. That said, Moz is currently one of the best overall options for SEO marketing. Its versatile toolkit makes it an excellent all-in-one platform for both small and large businesses.

Plans and Pricing

Moz Pro is available at four price points, each with different features and monthly limits. All yearly subscriptions come with a 20% discount, so you should consider paying upfront if you know you’ll continue using the service.

Standard costs $99 per month and is designed for businesses that are new to SEO or have relatively limited needs. Standard users can create just 150 keyword queries per month and are locked out of important features like keyword lists and report templates.

(Image credit: Moz)

At $179 per month, the Medium tier introduces higher monthly limits on almost all features and adds support for report templates and keyword lists. You can also start with a 30-day free trial of Medium before deciding whether to pay for a monthly subscription.

Large is available for $249 per month. While it doesn’t add any features compared to Medium, it offers significantly higher limits compared to the two lower plans. For example, Standard users can start up to five campaigns per month, while Medium users are limited to ten. Large users can create as many as 25.

Finally, Premium costs $599 per month and provides the highest limits of any plan with 50 campaigns, 30,000 monthly keyword queries, and 100 keyword lists. Premium lets users crawl sites ten times faster than the other three plans.

Features

Keyword Explorer

The Keyword Explorer simplifies SEO analysis and helps subscribers determine which queries visitors are using. For any given keyword, you can view difficulty, volume, organic CTR%, priority score, mentions, and more through the Keyword Explorer.

(Image credit: Moz)

SEO Crawling

Minor site issues like missing tags and broken links can have a major impact on SEO. The Moz SEO crawler checks your site for common problems and explains the impact of each issue. It automatically crawls once per week, so you won’t have to worry about missing any ongoing problems.

Link Explorer

Moz Pro provides powerful tools to help you develop a better backlink profile along with proprietary metrics for detailed analysis. You can track your own performance over time or compare results with top competitors.

Moz Local

Moz Local is a separate subscription focused on local SEO marketing. It automatically stores, cleanses, and updates location data across the web in order to maximize visibility. The subscription also includes additional features like duplicate deletion, deep Google and Facebook integration, and a store locator.

You can subscribe to Moz Local at one of three price points: Basic ($129 per year), Plus ($199), and Complete ($299). Plus introduces aggregator submission to Factual, Infogroup, and Localeze while Complete adds social posting plus review monitoring and management.

(Image credit: Moz)

Interface and In Use

The Moz interface is highly easy to use, with a sleek and professional design that streamlines countless SEO-related tasks. While the service includes complex functionality, it’s easy to understand exactly how to find what you’re looking for.

In addition to access through the website, the MozBar provides instant access to the most important metrics. It also includes convenient features like custom searches, page overlays, and an on-page highlighter. The MozBar allows you to analyze SEO metrics without going through the website.

There’s no mobile app for Moz Pro or Moz Local, so you’ll need to access the website in order to use the service on your phone or tablet. While the site works fine on mobile devices, it’s clearly intended for use on desktops and laptops.

Support

Moz offers highly informative resources covering every area of the service. If you’re new to SEO marketing, start with the Beginner’s Guide to SEO. From there, it’s easy to learn more in the SEO Learning Center or by posting questions in the Moz community.

If you need more help, you can also contact the support team directly via email or through the website. Moz has teams in Seattle, Vancouver, London, and Australia, so you should get a quick response at any time of day. Unfortunately, there’s currently no option for either phone or live chat support.

The Competition

While many platforms focus on a certain area of SEO, Moz Pro comes with a deep range of functions for keyword and competitor research, SEO crawling, backlink profiles, and more. It’s one of the most comprehensive services for any company interested in SEO marketing.

On the other hand, this depth can make it somewhat complicated to learn. If you’re new to SEO or have relatively small-scale needs, a more targeted and affordable service could be the better option.

Final Verdict

With a Moz Pro subscription, you’ll have virtually everything you need to optimize your site for search engines. While $99 per month may sound like a lot for your first SEO service, it can easily return much more than the subscription fee. All things considered, Moz Pro is among the best SEO platforms.