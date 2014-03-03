Oracle launches Mobile Security Suite

Oracle has launched a new mobile security software for enterprise use.

The Oracle Mobile Security Suite employs an application and user focused approach to securing enterprise devices, a growing need with the widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) workplace policies.

The software allows the separation of personal and business information, and provides single sign-on, per application network tunnelling, data encryption, a corporate app catalogue, a wrapping tool, and native integration with Microsoft Active Directory.

Additional security controls include geo-fencing, which allows admins to enable access restriction based on location, and application policy control, which limits the use of copy, paste, and print commands within apps to prevent data loss.

The full suite

The package includes an email client, secure browser, file manager, white pages app, document editor, and an enterprise app store.

The suite is part of the Oracle Mobile Platform and is fully integrated with Oracle's Mobile Suite for app development. It also has support for PKI and Kerberos, and is compatible with Oracle Identity & Access Management for additional fraud detection, governance and compliance.

"Oracle Mobile Security Suite brings the strength of Oracle's Identity Management platform to mobile devices, and as a result helps organizations address the BYOD challenge with a logical approach," said Amit Jasuja, SVP of Java and Identity Management at Oracle.

"By extending security and access capabilities to mobile devices, organizations can protect corporate resources on employee devices without compromising the user experience."