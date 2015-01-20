Fujitsu laptop runs for 20 hours thanks to Broadwell and extra battery

Fujitsu has launched a new fleet of Lifebook notebooks powered by Intel's fifth-generation Broadwell CPU, one of which the company claims can go for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Well -- two charges -- technically: the Lifebook S935K gets extra juice from an optional second internal battery. It can still reach a fairly impressive 15.9 hours without it, according to Fujitsu, though it's likely that figure will drop with screen brightness and other power settings dialled up to 10.

The S935K has a 13.3-inch IGZO display and a modular bay that allows a DVD writer and other components (including the battery) to be swapped on-the-fly.

The Windows 8.1 notebook can be equipped with a biometric palm vein sensor, NFC and smart card reader for security, and connectivity options include LAN and an analog RGB port for hooking up to a projector.

Extra Lifebook

It's joined by three more additions to the Lifebook series -- the T935, a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 -- and the T725, a 12.5-inch 2-in-1 that comes with a docking station. A third model, the U745, is being touted as a slim-and-light Ultrabook packed with connectivity options that includes an increasingly rare VGA output.

Pricing and availability for the new LIfebook systems is yet to be announced, but Fujitsu has confirmed that they are due to launch in February.