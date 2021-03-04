Live
Mobile Industry Live: March 2021
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
Indigo Telecom appoints new CEO
Ian Duggan has been named the new chief executive of telecom and data centre network support services firm Indigo Telecom. Duggan was the founder of telco design company 4site, which was acquired by Indigo in 2019.
Three launches its 2021 graduate scheme
Three has opened the application process for its 2021 graduate intake. The company is recruiting 31 graduates across give different business areas technology, commercial, business, finance and HR. The positions will be based at the company’s new Reading headquarters.
Jan du Plessis to retire as Chairman of BT Group
Jan du Plessis is to step down as BT Chairman in 2021 once a successor has been found. Du Plessis was appointed in November 2017, replacing Sir Mike Rake, and oversaw the search for a new chief executive that led to the hire of Philip Jansen.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.