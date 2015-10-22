Elon Musk defends Tesla Model S after knock on its reliability

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to Consumer Reports pulling its recommended reliability designation for the Model S earlier this week.

It had received 1,400 survey responses, which detailed a number of problem areas for the electric vehicle, including issues with the drivetrain, power equipment and charging equipment, as well as leaks on the sunroof and rattling noises.

Though Consumer Reports did add that most of these issues are covered by Tesla's warranties, it still pulled its recommendation, causing the company's stock plunge on Tuesday afternoon.

While the company remained quiet, Elon Musk has today come out in response to these concerns on Twitter to say, "Consumer Reports reliability survey includes a lot of early production cars. Already addressed in new cars."

Musk also looked to the brighter side of the survey as well, tweeting, "Tesla gets top rating of any company in service. Most important, CR says 97% of owners expect their next car to be a Tesla (the acid test)."

Regardless of whether Musk's remarks appease investors, it looks like people are still keen on getting a Tesla vehicle.