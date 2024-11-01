Worrying WordPress plugin security flaw could let hackers hijack your site

LiteSpeed Cache, an immensely popular WordPress plugin for site performance optimization, suffered from a vulnerability which allowed threat actors to gain admin status.

With such elevated privileges, they would be able to perform all sorts of malicious activities on the compromised websites.

According to researchers from Patchstack, the vulnerability was discovered in the is_role_simulation function, and it is relatively similar to a different vulnerability that was discovered last summer. The function apparently used a weak security hash check that could be broken with brute force, granting the attackers the ability to abuse the crawler feature and simulate a logged-in administrator.

Who is vulnerable?

There are a few factors that need to align before the vulnerability can be abused, though.

That includes having the crawler turned on, with run duration between 2500 and 4000, and the intervals between runs being set to 2500- 4000. Furthermore, Server Load Limit should be set to 9, Role Simulation to 1 (ID of user with admin role), and Turn every row to OFF except Administrator should be activated.

The vulnerability is now tracked as CVE-2024-50550, and has a severity score of 8.1 (high severity). It was already patched, with the version 6.5.2 of the plugin being the earliest clean one. LiteSpeed Cache is one of the most popular plugins of its kind, with more than six million active installations.

There is no talk of any evidence of in-the-wild abuse, so chances are cybercrooks have not picked up on the vulnerability in the past.

However, now that the patch is public, it’s only a matter of time before they start scanning for vulnerable websites. Currently, almost three-quarters (72.1%) of all LiteSpeed Cache websites are running the latest version, 6.5, with 6.7% running 6.4, and a notable 21.2% running “other” versions. Therefore, at least 27.6% of sites could be targeted, which is more than 1.6 million.