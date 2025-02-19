Top venture capital firm Insight Partners confirms it was hit by cyberattack

Insight Partners confirms being struck by a cyberattack

The threat actors engaged in "sophisticated" social engineering

The investigation is ongoing, company says

Global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners has disclosed suffering a data breach which resulted in sensitive company data being stolen.

The company published a statement in which it said it spotted, “unauthorized third-party access” on January 16, 2025. The unnamed threat actor apparently accessed certain information systems through a “sophisticated social engineering attack”.

“As soon as this incident was detected, we moved quickly to contain, remediate, and start an investigation within a matter of hours,” the announcement said. Insight added it notified the police and its stakeholders, warning them to be vigilant and to tighten security protocols “irrespective of having shared data compromised."

Investigation underway

The company claims to have successfully ousted the attackers, stating, “There has been no additional disruption to Insight’s operations as a result of the incident.”

At the moment, Insight is investigating the attack and its potential effects, so the details about compromised data are not yet available. The company said it hired third-party cybersecurity experts, a “leading forensic and eDiscovery expert”, and external legal counsel, whose work “will take several weeks.”

Right now, the company does not believe the attack will have a material impact on portfolio companies, Insight funds, or other stakeholders.

Insight Partners specializes in high-growth technology, software, and internet businesses. It currently manages over $90 billion in regulatory assets and has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide, with over 55 portfolio companies achieving an IPO.

Via BleepingComputer