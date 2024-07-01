HubSpot customer accounts reportedly hacked — company says it is investigating

HubSpot seems to have suffered a data breach, but claims to have everything in hand - for now.

TechCrunch reported it had picked up social media chatter about “some kind of cyberattack” against the popular marketing and sales behemoth.

When asked by the publication, a statement from HubSpot chief information security officer Alyssa Robinson confirmed the company had, “identified a security incident that involved bad actors targeting a limited number of HubSpot customers and attempting to gain unauthorized access to their accounts.”

No details about the attackers

With how the statement was worded, it would seem that the attackers, whoever they are, tried to break into the account - but not necessarily succeeded.

Still, the company proceeded with the usual practice in case of a cyberattack: “HubSpot triggered our incident response procedures, and since June 22 we have been contacting impacted customers and taking necessary steps to revoke the unauthorized access and protect our customers and their data,” said Robinson.

So, someone must have had their account compromised after all. Unfortunately, we don’t know how many accounts were targeted. The company claims to have 216,000 customers in more than 135 countries, some of which include DoorDash, Reddit, and Tumblr.

TechCrunch also asked HubSpot if the attackers reached out with any demands (which is standard practice in ransomware attacks and hacks where sensitive data is stolen) but received no reply.

HubSpot is an American software company that provides tools for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. It was founded in 2006 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, and is today best-known for its all-in-one growth platform that helps businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.