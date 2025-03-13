Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang

Hunters International have added Tata Technologies files to its leak site

The files include Excel sheets, presentations, and more

The ransomware group tried selling the archives a few weeks ago

Hunters International, the ransomware operator behind the attacks on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), US Marshals Service, and others, has leaked some of the data it stole from Tata Technologies earlier this year.

Reporters from TechCrunch have reportedly seen the information being posted on the groups dark web data leak site.

In total, Hunters International is leaking 1.4TB of Tata Technologies data, which include personal details on current and former employees, and confidential information such as purchase orders. In total, more than 730,000 documents (Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, PDF files, and similar) are being leaked.

Selling the data

The company suffered a ransomware attack in February this year. The incident crippled parts of its IT operation, forcing the firm to temporarily suspend some IT services. It wasn’t known at the time who the attackers were.

This isn’t the first ransomware incident the firm has suffered, as Tata Technologies is part of the huge Indian conglomerate Tata Group - which boasts over 100 companies across a range of industries - so is a pretty attractive target for hackers.

Back in October 2022, Tata Power reported a ransomware attack, whilst Tata Steel fell victim in 2021 to a gang dubbed REvil, and Tata Teleservices was reportedly targeted in 2023 - illustrating just how often the firm is hit.

A few weeks ago, news broke that Hunters International was selling the dataset on the dark web for an undisclosed sum of money.

