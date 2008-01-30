Kworld Snap Music 715 review

For getting higher quality audio on to your computer, this is a worthwhile investment

If you have old vinyl records you want to copy to your laptop or need to hook up a variety of audio peripherals, this handy box is just the thing. It has an audio chip inside and comes with stereo audio-in and audio-out ports, as well as a microphone and S/PDIF ports. A USB port that you connect to your laptop powers the device itself.

Kworld may provide the hardware, but the software to run the tools is handled by Roxio Easy Media Creator 9 LE, so if you haven't got any disc burning software installed on your laptop, this is a great suite to have.

Snap Music may have limited appeal, but if you need to capture audio on your laptop in higher quality than the integrated chip, this is a worthwhile investment.