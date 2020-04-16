MYOB Essentials review

Clear and concise, MYOB Essentials makes the grade for ease of use and feature richness. Although value for money isn’t as great here as some others, and there are some minor navigational constraints, Essentials fundamentally provides a smart solution that’s suitable for any small Australian business.

MYOB has been a dominant provider for Australian small business accounting solutions for decades. With MYOB Essentials, you get the latest cloud-based tech in an accounting package that draws from the makers long history of supporting SMEs. With functionality to cover micro and growing business, Essentials offers all of the key components required to remain compliant and competitive if you’re doing business in Australia.

While you can currently get 50% off for the first 3 months, at its regular price the Essentials series is a touch more expensive than some other competitors. (Image credit: MYOB)

Pricing

As with many cloud services, pricing can get a bit complicated, with short term discounts distracting from what it’ll ultimately cost you on a monthly basis. All of the products in the MYOB Essentials series are currently available at a 50% discount for the first 3 months, so here we have looked at what to expect over the long term:

Accounting Starter is the entry point, offering a full array of functionality including, bank feeds (limited to 25 transactions a month), five customer invoices & five supplier bill transactions, a mobile app and payroll for one employee. This comes in at AU$27 a month, and given the limitations on transactions will probably get restrictive rather quickly and is not really great value for money.

Transaction limits are removed at the next level up, called Essentials Accounting, which costs AU$48 per month. However, this tier still only covers payroll for one employee.

The top of the line option is Essentials Accounting + Payroll, which will set you back AU$60 per month but allows you to run payroll for an unlimited number of employees.

For a business that already has an accounting solution but wants to add payroll, there’s a four-employee version of Essentials Payroll covering just that function for AU$10 a month.

The starting point is the Dashboard – some more hyperlinks would be nice to quickly take you into the action. (Image credit: MYOB)

Features

Every small business needs a strong understanding of its cash flow -- ideally, you’ll do so using the combination of bank feeds, auto-matching and rule based allocations, which make the task of not only tracking your cash but accounting for your business transactions very easy. Essentials covers this base extremely well, highlighting the experience MYOB brings to this vital function. However there are some shortcomings, with no onscreen cues to let you know the status of your bank feeds and also only limited shortcuts from the Dashboard to take you into key areas.

Invoices are customisable, so you can give your customers a form that’s tailored to your business and style. The ‘In Tray’ feature is a great addition, providing a full online storage solution for your supplier invoices and documents. You can create transactions directly from an inbound email or via the MYOB Capture app, and therefore never lose that important source document.

Budget Management is a tool that will offer invaluable insights into future performance scenarios. Essentials standard report set covers a lot of bases, with a fair amount of customisation and output options. While MYOB offers some reporting ‘bells and whistles’ compared to some of its competitors, many of these do little to improve the flow of information. Optional different report views (such as list or graphical), for example, didn’t really add much value to some of the reports we tested.

The ‘In Tray’ opens up a whole new dimension for managing paperwork and never losing critical source documents. (Image credit: MYOB)

Performance

With the backing of such a large service provider, you can rest easy knowing that MYOB will deliver Essentials consistently and reliably. With data hosting based on Microsoft Azure infrastructure in Australia, and a large on-call support team, you can have reasonable confidence that your important business information is always going to be safe and accessible.

There’s a mobile app interface for invoicing and quoting on the go, which may be handy, although doesn’t always make for ease-of-entry for detailed forms, given the physical limitations of smartphone screens. Your best experience will be via a browser on your PC or Mac.

Payroll is a tricky and relentless task in any business – but once you know what you’re doing, Essentials delivers a good basic solution. (Image credit: MYOB)

Ease of use

Most accounting software users have limited knowledge of accounting theory. The whole point of the software is to remove the need to understand what is going on in the background. MYOB Essentials does the fundamentals well, so you just need to understand your business transaction and then find the equivalent function in the software. The clean and clear interface is a key part of this and finding your way around the system is simple – if only it could provide a few more shortcuts and hyperlinks to speed movement up even more.

Payroll is a slightly different matter, with a few more variables and potential for error if you don’t know what you are doing. And in Australia, Single Touch Payroll reporting is now a government requirement each time you pay your staff, so it’s vital that you get this function right. This is not the area to just wing it – you should seek support if running Essentials payroll is not coming easily for you.

Final verdict

Essentials has come a long way in recent years and is now a real contender in the cloud-based accounting arena. Small businesses need a tool that can streamline processes and save them time while delivering business intelligence with ease – Essentials measures up to this mark. While there are some navigation constraints, with the experience of MYOB at heart it’s a well-grounded suite and delivers the core functions extremely well. Pricing is at the higher end compared to competitors in the market, considering the feature list. If you have no other allegiance to MYOB, you may want to consider others in the category. However, for a stable and solid Australian solution to your small business accounting needs, Essentials does deliver.