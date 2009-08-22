Sanyo technology kills swine flu dead

Reacting quickly to the recent surge in H1N1 influenza cases in its home country, Sanyo has announced a new technology that promises to cut the infectivity of swine flu by 99 per cent.

The Japanese firm's Electrolyzed Water Technology combines with a regular air-purification system to create a mist that all but destroys the H1N1 virus.

Bird flu too

Based on testing with viral samples from people with swine flu, Sanyo says the new method looks like a promising way to combat the pandemic, although it still has work to do before a commercial product is available.

As an added bonus, the system has the same effect on both normal seasonal flu and avian flu as well.