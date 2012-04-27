Business social network LinkedIn has launched an app for the iPad. The new app announced on the LinkedIn official blog by Senior Product Manager, Manish Sharma follows the comparatively late release of the iPhone, Android and mobile web versions launched last August

The app takes full advantage of the iPads Multi-touch and the new Retina display and according to Sharma was "handcrafted to provide the most engaging experience for our iPad users by shining a spotlight on the essential information they need throughout the day".

The app allows users access to all of the features the other mobile platforms have been used to using including; updates, news, groups, who's viewed my profile, your LinkedIn profile, search, Inbox and includes the usual search box

LinkedIn launches on iPad

The iPad app is broken down into three main areas:

1) All Updates: Get a snapshot of your professional updates, news, and information all in one place

2) You: Access your profile, connections and activity dashboard with a quick swipe

3) Inbox: Send and receive your LinkedIn invitations and messages in one place

For those who don't like apps, LinkedIn have also rolled out a new mobile web experience for the Safari browser on iPad available on the LinkedIn tablet pages.