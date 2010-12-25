Trending

Happy Christmas to all, from us at TechRadar

By World of tech  

Season's greetings to our gentle readers

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas

Should you be sneaking a quick look at your favourite site from your shiny new iPad/ iPhone/ HTC Desire HD/ Windows 7 PC/ MacBook (or not - bad luck by the way, better luck next year), we hope everyone has a very Happy Christmas and has an excellent, stress free and entertaining break over the next few days.

We'd also like to thank all our wonderful readers for being so generous with their support of TechRadar this year. Many thanks for dropping by and we hope you've enjoyed our coverage of the year's tech.

Forward to 2011!

Regards,

The TechRadar team

See more World of tech news