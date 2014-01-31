Google's Sundar Pichai is now reportedly up for Microsoft CEO position

Pichai may soon have to change his Google+ headline

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has left the building, and apparently Google's Sundar Pichai might fill his shoes.

Pichai, who's currently Google's Senior Vice President of Chrome & Apps, is reportedly the "front runner" for the CEO position at Microsoft, according to SiliconAngle.

The site says it "confirmed" the news with unidentified sources.

Pichai is supposedly in negotiations with Microsoft currently, so the company could issue a statement at any time - but with the revolving door of names cropping up lately, it's all still up in the air.

May the best man win

The most recent reports prior to this pegged Microsoft's server & tools president Satya Nadella as the top choice for the job.

Nadella is supposedly a favorite because of his experience with Microsoft Office, Bing and Microsoft's cloud services.

But doubtless snatching Pichai away from Google would be a victory for Microsoft as well.

According to SiliconAngle, this isn't the first time a leading tech company has tried to nab Pichai either - Google reportedly had to pay him $50 million to prevent him from taking a job at Twitter at some point.

We've asked both Microsoft and Google for statements on this rumor, and we'll update here when we hear back.