Transcend solves ExpressCard problem

Now that the new ExpressCard slot is appearing in more laptops, people have a problem - what to use them for. Transcend thinks it has the answer with this new Flash disk.

So far, the Express Card slot has served as a perfect example of a new technology that nobody wants but will eventually be force-fed. There are only a handful of decent add-in cards that have appeared for the format, usually TV tuners.

So behold Transcend's ExpressCard Solid State Disk. Available in 2, 4, 8 and even 16GB capacities, the higher capacities could serve as a modern day equivalent of the now redundant Iomega Zip format. As it's a plug-in drive, Windows Vista users can also use the drive for the ReadyBoost memory enhancing technology.

Pricing on the high-end card is likely to be rather expensive when they go on sale later in the spring.