OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan beta available for the brave at heart

Just two days after Apple released the first beta of OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan to developers, it is now making the software available for OS X users in its Beta Software Program to try. OS X 10.11.3 beta 1 is now available for public beta members to download.

Like the developer beta released earlier in the week, Apple did not provide details of changes or new features. It's unclear if any changes have been made to the operating system since the release of the developer beta. OS X El Capitan was released in late September, and OS X 10.11.3 beta 1 is the third seed to launch in as many months.

Apple generally provides focus areas for testing with its second beta release, so you'll likely have to wait until the next beta release to learn more details of what Apple is testing. This helps developers and members of its public beta program to focus their attention on specific changes and bug fixes. Apple will incorporate feedback to continue to make changes in subsequent beta releases as needed.

OS X 10.11.2

OS X 10.11.2 launched earlier this month, bringing additional stability and security to Macs.

The release addressed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance as well as improved reliability of AirDrop, Handoff, Mail, FaceTime and Messages. OS X 10.11.2 launched after Apple successfully completed four rounds of betas.

An earlier release of OS X 10.11 El Capitan introduced new emoji to Mac users.

If you own a Mac and decide to download OS X 10.11.3 beta 1, be sure to let us know in the comments if you've discovered any new features, changes, bugs or performance improvements.