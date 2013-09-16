Nokia's Sirius tablet is no joke as it reappears in benchmark leak

Nokia's rumoured RT tablet is picking up some serious momentum as of late, with the slate now popping up in a leaked benchmark test.

The tablet has apparently been Bluetooth certified with the model number RM-114. The benchmark results, unearthed by an anonymous tipster to phonearena, also reiterate that "Sirius" name we've been hearing a lot of, listing the device as "Jinsh Sirius".

According to the specs, Nokia's first full tablet will also come with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor CPU with Adreno 330 GPU.

We recently saw a leaked render of the tablet shows itself on the web, with details claiming the tablet will boast a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD IPS display, 2GB of RAM, up to 10 hours of battery life, and will come with 32GB of native storage expandable via microSD.

A 6-megapixel rear camera is also expected along with a 2-megapixel front-facer.

However the same earlier leak outed the tablet at a price of $499 (about £315, AU$538), which seems like a big ask for an RT tablet. Of course, don't start throwing things just yet though - it could be a lot of old rubbish.

But with Microsoft now in control of Nokia's device and services division, a Nokia-built RT tablet makes more sense than ever.

