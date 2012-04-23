RIP 17-inch MacBook Pro?

In an effort to trim the fat, Apple may cut the 17-inch MacBook Pro from its product line up

In an attempt to create a leaner product lineup, a new report claims that Apple may throw some dead weight overboard with forthcoming product updates.

In fact, the 17-inch MacBook Pro could be the next product to walk the plank.

While no one in Cupertino has confirmed anything just yet, one analyst has taken a look at the numbers and prognosticates that such a move could be forthcoming.

Leaner, meaner lineup

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo ran the numbers on Apple's current notebook lineup and says the 17-inch MacBook Pro is ripe for being terminated "in order to maintain a lean product line strategy."

Kuo expects Apple to focus on OS X Mountain Lion, Intel's Ivy Bridge processor upgrades and annual back-to-school demand when it rolls out its products for the rest of the year, which thus far has been devoid of new notebooks for 2012.

Thin is in

In a note to investors on Monday, Kuo adds, "We also predict Apple will roll out a fully new MacBook model in early 3Q12, boasting strong performance and easy carryability by combining the advantages of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro."

The analyst is referring to recent rumors that the MacBook Pro lineup will get slimmed down to look more like the existing MacBook Air, but with additional performance and storage enhancements.

Kuo also expects Apple's fiscal second-quarter 2012 Mac sales will be up 28.5 percent to 5.32 million units, a prediction which arrives just ahead of Apple's results expected on Tuesday.

Via SlashGear